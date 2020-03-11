Transcript for New electorate trends in 2020

When president trump got to the White House in 2016 will look at very different this time around I think we all realize that the electorate has changed. In 22 when he and here to talk more in depth about that is 538 elections analysts. Jeffrey skelley Jeffrey in Tony sixteen. What are the biggest themes was the educational divide with non college educated white voters swinging toward trauma. And those with degrees of moving toward Clinton so. Benin. Are any of the toy sixteen trends that sticking and and what are some of the new themes that are emerging this time around. Yes so that education gap we saw among white voters is something that is continue to show opened pulls. And you know I think there's some debate about sort of how large it will be this time I'm but I do think that what the polls generally agree on is that white voters with a college degree are likely to back. Joseph Biden and white voters without a college degree are likely to back Donald Trott and so I dated exact. That's a thing that we've seen carry over humble seed by how much ominous terms of something that's new work. In interest sixteen president trump did not do well when voters of color and he's unlikely did you all that well with them this time but of course margins matter if you make up some ground with one group that can help you. And in this case if you look at black and Hispanic voters I think the polls do show. Generally speaking that trump is doing somewhat better any gated entry sixteen I think that's more notable among Hispanic voters. Specifically but you see that across those colors a whole. And why do you think that is Jeffrey. Well I think there's some there can be some debate anatomy where it shows up if you sort of breakdown groups some among one group that I found looking at some data was younger blacks voters come. Trump is going to lose among black voters under 45 by a very large margin but it might be sixty points since 170 five's this time around. And what that might come down to you is younger black voters aren't. As positive about the Democratic Party as older black voters who look like they're going to vote roughly the same as they did four years ago. Com and younger black voters also wild day they tend to think that Donald Trump as a racists they may not be as strongly inclined to say. That. Oh. We we can't give him a chance to sort of shake things up. There's been some polling on that the show that older voters were far less likely to say that they be willing to give him a chance to sort of shake things up so that's that's one example. Pretty much of a broader picture of how preferences have shifted. What did you find. Well looking at white voters who I think it's important remind people don't make up about seven out of ten voters and this election. One of the things that was really fascinating was that. From Troy sixteen to now. It looks like Joseph Biden has improved upon where Hillary Clinton wasn't so Donald Trump isn't doing as well among white voters that he will very likely win among that group as a whole. But this shift. Among white voters you could almost entirely account for by the shift among white women. Whereas white men. Look like they're gonna support Donald Trump at similar levels so it's tree sixteen. I Joseph Biden may end up doing somewhat better or a lot better among white women than Hillary Clinton did. And so that shift among white voters as a whole may be entirely due to that. Are you know I have to ask this quick cancer based on this electric shift. Like Torre shift rather who is the 538 currently forecasting a win this election. Well we we look at the polls is a hole and don't bring down the demographics of that but I can't say that our forecast gives. Joseph Biden about a nine in ten chance of winning but. Don't from having a one in ten chance that's not zero. All right Jeffrey will be talking soon we'll see if we'll see how the Ed data panned out. You can check out more from 538 and all of their analysis at 538. Dot com.

