Transcript for Elizabeth Warren talks Trump in Iowa: 'I can't stop him from hurling racial insults'

No I can't stop. Donald Trump. Drama. What he's going to do I can't stop him from hurling. Racial insults. Night. I haven't Howard Dean and but what like hand to do. It's I can be in this fine. For all of our speakers telling I think what 20/20 is gonna be about. It's not about mine fame. It's about the tens of millions of families across this country. Just a level playing field could just want a chance to build an America. That doesn't just work for a handful of folks at the top but an America that works for all of us and that's why amendments like.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.