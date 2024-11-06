Elon Musk spends election night with Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Elon Musk tweeted out a photo from Mar-a-Lago, showing Donald Trump huddled around and speaking with Musk and Dana White.

November 6, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live