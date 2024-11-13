Elon Musk’s rise to power

ABC News’ Elizabeth Schulze reports on how tech billionaire Elon Musk was able to gain access to President-elect Donald Trump’s inner circle and gain so much political influence.

November 13, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live