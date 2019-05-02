Transcript for Embattled Virginia governor refuses to resign amid yearbook photo scandal

We're now gonna head over to Richmond the big story that has had so many people talking governor Ralph North End and battled after those races photos appeared on his medical school yearbook page. ABC news anchor Tom me on the has been tracking it all Tom yesterday a lot of people felt like. He was going to step down potentially after meeting with his advisors now that more time has passed. Is it. Any indication that he really believes that he'll be able to weather the storm. Well when he's definitely still hunkered down in the governor's mansion he has no public events today or for the rest the week that we know so far. And allies close to governor northern say that he's gonna fight this out but. There are fellow Democrats with cold on him to resign and say now this is more about his ego than about improving the state. Right now we are in the Statehouse is behind it is the rotunda here a lot of history inside this building here in Virginia one of the first places and at first states in the entire union. But right now this is called crossover games is with the bills go from from the senate to the house back and forth and intending governor. Fairfax he's there right now in the senate presiding over the senate and he's doing with his own scandals well I'll report has surfaced. An accusation of sexual misconduct back in 2004. Now he says this is alive it has not been corroborated and it's basically a political smear. But it has servers and he's dealing with this as well so there's a lot of chaos in the capital right now but the big question is. Will north them resign and the push right along as we don't know but but so far he's digging in and no sign that he's giving up. And come do you have any sense now with the new accusation that that. Lieutenant governor has denied of sexual improprieties. They had that buttress the governor all in in feeling like. Now that there's an allegation against his potential success or that he feel more emboldened to stay in office. It's a great question because and it would sort of be. Like where's that the line of succession it would ultimately resigned with the attorney general and if both lieutenant governor and the governor had to step down for for whatever reasons. But a source close to the democratic leadership here in the state government says. That. That lieutenant governor Fairfax has no idea whether whether north amiss waiting to see what happens with Fairfax he can only control what he can control that's himself. And he personally is not called on north to resign would just sort of interest he says that north and will do what is best for the state which we can interpret to mean he's he should resign but Fairfax is not calling for that right now he says he's he's ready to lead and he will step up and be asked to. North and it's it is press commerce and Saturday he feels he can no longer lead if he can no longer move forward he will step aside. It's unclear what what exactly yes the C ward or do. To realize that because nearly every politician in Virginia has called on him to step aside. The line I gotta put out something having covered president trump on the campaign trail there there is a strategy to sort of waiting the news cycle out that has worked for presidents from both as a candidate. And and as the president and and northern may be taking a page of that from book to CB can ride this this new cycle out this is where the busiest times also right now on the Statehouse as I mentioned. And so he may not want to get in the way of a business as usual here we're have to wait and see what happens. Such a complicated story it is so good to have you on in top and is once really a national discussion I know it's been difficult for so many people. To see that image again and again but it's part of the difficult conversations that that we need to have of the country so thank you very much Tom.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.