Transcript for Emotional Jon Stewart testifies on behalf of 9/11 responders

We begin with that emotional appeal from John Stuart the comedian unleashing on congress. For failing to support the nine elevenths first responders they promised never forget Stewart was visibly furious as you tried to shame lawmakers have to making sure the September 11 compensation fund. Never runs out of money he was surrounded by some of those responders and heroes now battling cancer and other ailment. So this all comes ahead of the crucial vote today ABC's line sack. Has more from Washington Lana good morning. Good morning to you today and Kenneth and not all of the subcommittee members the fourteen member that subcommittee were present at the hearing two were missing one Republican and one Democrat. And Jon Stewart seemed to take that as a sign of congress' dysfunction on this issue. They did their jobs. Courage grace. Tenacity. Humility. Eighteen years later. Two hours. An emotional Jon Stewart tells the filing on behalf of first responders sickened after 9/11. Meehan in congress to fully fund the 9/11 victims compensation fund nor indifference. Cost these men and women their most valuable commodity. So one thing they're running out. The bill is expected to pass the house today but advocates say the challenge is in the senate. Scotch side look at satellite they'll have to we've always. Abdullah that in the in a compassionate way. Former NYPD bomb squad detective Louis Alvarez is facing his 69 chemotherapy treatment. We are old worried about our children and spouses. And our fan my knees. If we are not here your sake you would never forget. Well I'm here to make sure that you. Self the fund has paid out claims to 22000. Victims but according to the World Trade Center health program there are roughly 95000. Who could be eligible. Time awfully tired of hearing that it's a 9/11 New York issue al-Qaeda. Didn't shout death to try baca. They attacked America and these men and women. And their response to it is what raw our country back and you are ignoring them. The fund is set to run out of money in 20/20. And as a result benefits could be slashed by as much as 70%. If congress fails to act tonight Kenneth. Those first responders deserve our respect and our attention lot of Zack think you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.