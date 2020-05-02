Transcript for Emotional Romney says he'll vote to convict Trump

As a senator juror. I swore an oath before god. Exercise impartial justice. I am profoundly. Religious. My faith. It's at the heart of who I am. I take an oath before god has enormously consequential. I knew from the outset that being tasked with judge in the president. The leader of my own party. Would be the most difficult decision. I have ever faced. I was not wrong. The president's council also notes at Vice President Biden appeared to have a conflict of interest when he undertook an effort to remove. The Ukrainian prosecutor general. If he knew. Of the exorbitant compensation is son was receiving from a company actually under investigation. The vice president should have recused himself. While ignoring a conflict of interest is not a crime. It is surely very wrong. With regards to Hunter Biden taking excessive advantage of his father's name is unsavory. But also not a crime. Given that a neither the case of the father nor the son. Was any evidence present about the president's council that a crime had been committed. The president's insistence. That they be investigated by the ukrainians. Is hard to explain it other than as a political pursuit. There's no question in my mind. That were their names not Biden. The president would never have done what he did. The great question the constitution tasks senators to answer. Is whether the president committed an act so extreme and egregious. That it rises to the level of a high crime. And misdemeanor. Yes he did. The president asked a foreign government to investigate his political rival. The president withheld vital military funds from that government to press it to do so. The president delayed funds for an American ally at war with Russian invaders. The president's purpose. Was personal and political. Accordingly the president is guilty of an appalling abuse. Of public trust. What he did was not perfect. No it was a flagrant assault. Under electoral rights. Our national security. And our fundamental values. Corrupting and election. To keep oneself in office. Is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one's oath of office that I can imagine. With my vote I will tell my children and their children that I did my duty to the best of my ability. Believing that my country expected it of me. I will only be one name among many no more no less. To future generations of Americans who look at the record of this trial. They will not merely that I was among the senators who determined that what the president did was wrong. Grievously wrong. We are all footnotes at best in the annals of history. But in the most powerful nation on earth the nation conceived in liberty and justice that distinction. Is enough for any citizen.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.