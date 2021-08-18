Transcript for EXCLUSIVE: Biden remarks on Afghanistan exit

When you look at what's happened over the last week was it a failure of intelligence planning. Execution or judgment. Look I don't think it was a fair look it was a simple choice. When the when the tolley bond. We're back and put another way and you had. The government of Afghanistan. The leader that government can end of planes taking off from going in the country. When you saw the significant collapse. Of the top of the Afghan troops we had traded up to 300000. Just leave your equipment and taking off. That was you know I'm Bob this is it that that's what happened as simply what happened but we've all seen the pictures you see those hundreds of people packed. Into the C seventeen we've seen Afghans battling was four days ago five days ago what did you think when you first saw those pictures. My thought was weird pat we have to gain control this we have to move this more quickly. We have to move littered way in which we can take control that airport. And we did so you don't think this could have been handled the certificate have been handled. Better in any way no mistakes. Well I don't think it could have been handled in a way that there we. We're gonna go back and hindsight and look but the idea that somehow. There's a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing I don't know how that happens. So for you that was always priced into the decision yes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.