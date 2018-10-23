Explosive device found in George Soros' home mailbox; FBI investigating

More
The FBI detonated the device and were analyzing the parts to determine whether the bomb was built to go off, a law enforcement source told ABC News on Tuesday.
3:00 | 10/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Explosive device found in George Soros' home mailbox; FBI investigating

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58694147,"title":"Explosive device found in George Soros' home mailbox; FBI investigating ","duration":"3:00","description":"The FBI detonated the device and were analyzing the parts to determine whether the bomb was built to go off, a law enforcement source told ABC News on Tuesday.","url":"/Politics/video/explosive-device-found-george-soros-home-mailbox-fbi-58694147","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.