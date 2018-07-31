Transcript for Facebook identifies ongoing political influence campaign

32 accounts from both FaceBook and instant Graham removed the social media giant calling be counts fate and the people behind them bad actor. FaceBook says the accounts in pages were intended to mislead users and violated be an on court needed in out into behavior and what they spoke. And others social networking sites facing. Is this. In true other Russians others to shape our thoughts while FaceBook hasn't identified the source of the bad actors it says this recent activity is similar to the abuse at found during the 2016. Election season. During that election web sites and pages focused on divisive social issues and were run by the EU Russia based Internet search agency. This time they say the bad actors did more to conceal their identities trying to Trace it back. For me to see me take it all all top gotten much better cloaking. Who that we are FaceBook says the fake accounts have been reported to law enforcement in congress. Accounts removed included pages like black elevation mindful being in resisters. Which the company says implicit support from broke people. To create a FaceBook event called no unite the right to to protest in August 9 a bright event in Washington DC. Went. Asked of this activity was an attempt to influence the 2018 mid term elections FaceBook officials say they are not characterizing the political aim of the efforts. And when it comes to who was responsible they say they are not making any direct accusations at this time. Don you back is ABC news Los Angeles.

