FBI Director Chris Wray testifies in 1st public hearing since Capitol riot

More
Plus, two rival pharmaceutical companies team up for the COVID-19 vaccine production.
5:52 | 03/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FBI Director Chris Wray testifies in 1st public hearing since Capitol riot

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:52","description":"Plus, two rival pharmaceutical companies team up for the COVID-19 vaccine production.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"76211658","title":"FBI Director Chris Wray testifies in 1st public hearing since Capitol riot","url":"/Politics/video/fbi-director-chris-wray-testifies-1st-public-hearing-76211658"}