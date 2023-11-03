FBI raids home of top fundraiser for New York City Mayor Eric Adams

FBI agents searched the Crown Heights home Thursday of Brianna Suggs, a campaign consultant and top fundraiser linked to New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

November 3, 2023

