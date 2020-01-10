-
Now Playing: Prosecutor won’t charge Ferguson cop who killed Michael Brown
-
Now Playing: Latest developments
-
Now Playing: Mail-in ballot requests increase by 350%: Michigan secretary of state
-
Now Playing: Your Voice Your Vote: The Breakdown - Racism and policing in the US
-
Now Playing: Former officers speak about police and communities amid nationwide protests
-
Now Playing: Can Black Lives Matter protests make a difference in the ballot box this year?
-
Now Playing: Will next presidential debate be different?
-
Now Playing: Presidential debate commission looks to maintain more order at future debates
-
Now Playing: Bipartisan neighborly love
-
Now Playing: Trump vs. Biden on the campaign trail after 1st debate
-
Now Playing: A family given a Texas island in 1759, sold later, seeks royalties never paid
-
Now Playing: Mexican Americans are still fighting for land they were promised generations ago
-
Now Playing: Former FBI agent: President gives ‘sustenance’ to white supremacists
-
Now Playing: Will next debates enforce new rules?
-
Now Playing: Trump fails to denounce white supremacists during debate
-
Now Playing: Mixed reactions from both sides of the aisle to 1st presidential debate
-
Now Playing: Vote 2020: Election forecast after 1st presidential debate
-
Now Playing: President Trump’s 'stand by' comment to Proud Boys stuns both sides
-
Now Playing: Your Voice Your Vote: The Breakdown - Chaotic debate night in Cleveland