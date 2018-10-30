Transcript for FiveThirtyEight forecast: Democrats take the House, Republicans keep the Senate

Our big number this week is 42 point 4% that's the percentage of Americans who approve of president trump right now as we head into the mid terms according to 538 he. 42 point 4% is the lowest presidential approval going into the mid terms of the last three presidents. Presidential popularity of cause a big factor in those house and senate races and in the governor's race here in Florida let's bring in 530 to the annual rate gets. Who has been tracking all those races that Daniel wanna start with the house forecast conventional wisdom has the Democrats certainly having this locked in but. It's not 100% right. No not at all and facts we give Democrats a six and seven chance of taking over the house which. There's certainly a you know they're very favored but yeah importantly it's not a 100% because when you have a six and seven chance of one thing happening. That means as the one in seven chance that the other thing is gonna. Gonna happen. We have this thing called a confidence interval. Which basically we says that we think the most likely outcomes within this range and we have Democrats picking up anywhere from sixty. 220 seats so basically it lots of things are still playing Clinton Republican controlled house. It in and it almost 15% chance the Republicans keep control that's not an insignificant number I think. Important to remind people that over on the senate side though you know and certainly a different picture give us the latest set us senate forecast you can see and. Yeah exactly so it's basically opposite in the senate Republicans have a five and six chance and again but doesn't count out Democrats they have a one in six chance. But that's certainly a very different picture chances are very go there we're gonna have split control. He confidence interval in this case shows anywhere from Democrats taking out two seats in the senate. Two Republicans picking up for so it could go in either direction. Could go another direction they have a two seat majority right now as you know I know you're also tracking key governor races across the country we're here in Florida right now actually. At an event for Andrew gill and he's the Democrat running up against trump endorsed. Former representative Ron Desantis the Republican. No what are you tracking and this race it's been very close here. Gashton very close that you see very consistently polls have put Andrew Gilman had they're really only been a handful out of a twenty or thirty polls of their race that have shown on Desantis took the lead and as a result we did undergo an a three in four chance. As you can see of winning this race are Democrats are expected to do very well in governors' races all across the country about Florida race. Is one of eight democratic. All right Nathaniel ray gets with 530 A we know you guys are updating the forecast down to the minute down to the wire. 538 dot com and ABC news that come.

