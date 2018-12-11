Transcript for Florida launches recounts for midterms

We turn now to Florida and the race to recount votes with the senate and governor's race is still undecided the senate race one of the most closely watched in the country. Is down to a razor thin margin and now. There's a new legal battle this morning ABC's Kenneth mode and has details good morning. They're warning Linda yes the attention is on Florida and the democratic leaning counties of Broward and Palm Beach where there are allegations of theft and fraud. This week protests are expected to heat up in Florida. As a state continues the methodical recount of more than eight million ballots concerns all 67 counties won't be able to get it done. Ahead of Thursday's down line. Yeah let me put it that he had that has had to go out conducting policy isn't being hot. It is in pop. The rich outrigger by law over the weekend. The races for governor and senate within a half a percentage point by just 121500. Votes democratic senator Bill Nelson is trailing his Republican opponent. Incurring governor Rick Scott who was on FOX News Sunday. Senator Nelson is clearly trying to find it to tried to commit fraud to try to win this election president trump also weighed in with no proof. Tweeting trying to still too big elections in Florida. We are watching closely. The state department of law enforcement and the scriptures state say there's no evidence of fraud. The evidence is that Rick Scott understand is that one and facts into Gillen conceded. On the night of the election. The Democrat in the governor phrase Andrew Dillon has rescinded that concession. Republican Ron Desantis is leading gill on by 33000. Votes. If you've got assured is that the voters of this state shows you that you bought every single vote to be counted. Democrats here in Washington and Porter are expressing concern about governor Rick Scott demanding he recuse himself from taking any actions as governor. In the recount Scott authority file several lawsuits against the election officials in Broward and Palm Beach counties. Linda canvas. Can't run thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.