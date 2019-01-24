-
Now Playing: US orders its non-emergency workers to leave Venezuela
-
Now Playing: Air traffic controllers union: Workers are at a 'breaking point'
-
Now Playing: Trump says he's open to temporary deal to end shutdown
-
Now Playing: Florida secretary of state resigns after blackface images emerge
-
Now Playing: Competing bills to end shutdown fail in Senate
-
Now Playing: Biden brushes off criticism he's too bipartisan ahead of possible 2020 run
-
Now Playing: Trump postpones State of the Union after Pelosi denies access to the House Chamber
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight's 2020 draft: Episode 2
-
Now Playing: Cohen attorney's full interview with George Stephanopoulos
-
Now Playing: Senator opens up about surviving abuse
-
Now Playing: Cohen postpones House testimony amid 'threats'
-
Now Playing: Trump agrees to postpone State of the Union amid shutdown
-
Now Playing: Trump's former lawyer backs out of congressional appearance over 'threats'
-
Now Playing: Venezuelans swarm the streets to call for president's resignation
-
Now Playing: Nancy Pelosi cancels Trump's address to Congress in letter
-
Now Playing: Trump and Pelosi go back and forth on State of the Union
-
Now Playing: Trump calls Pelosi's State of the Union decision a 'great blotch' on America
-
Now Playing: Pelosi tells Trump no State of the Union in House chamber during shutdown
-
Now Playing: Trump: Michael Cohen 'threatened by the truth'
-
Now Playing: Trump 'not surprised' by Pelosi blocking State of the Union address in House chamber