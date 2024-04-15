Former President Trump's historic criminal trial begins in New York

Jury selection in Former President Donald Trump's hush money case is underway. ABC News' Aaron Katersky and Elizabeth Schulze join Attorneys Chris Timmons and Ty Cobb discuss the latest developments.

April 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live