Former top Florida law enforcement official sues DeSantis

Shane Desguin accused Gov. Ron DeSantis of forcing him to retire after he refused to carry out orders he said were illegal or inappropriate, according to a lawsuit.

June 20, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live