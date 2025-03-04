FULL SPEECH: Democratic response to Trump's address to joint session of Congress

Elissa Slotkin, a first-term senator from Michigan, delivered the Democratic response following President Trump's joint address to Congress on Tuesday.

March 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live