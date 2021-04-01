-
Now Playing: Georgia official defends election results, laments ‘mountains of misinformation’
-
Now Playing: Trump pressures Georgia secretary of state to find votes to overturn election results
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown - President Trump pressures Georgia’s officials to 'find' votes
-
Now Playing: President Trump: 'I need 11,000 votes'
-
Now Playing: Your Voice: Georgia voters
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: AstraZeneca vaccine begins to be administered in UK
-
Now Playing: Georgia secretary of state: ‘We have to follow the process, follow the law’
-
Now Playing: Concerns over Trump’s call pressuring Georgia election official to find votes
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Trump to Georgia secretary of state: ‘I need 11,000 votes’
-
Now Playing: Trump asks Georgia's secretary of state to overturn defeat
-
Now Playing: Trump's refusal to concede hasn’t made life easier for GOP in Georgia runoffs: Silver
-
Now Playing: Why Georgia isn't like the other battleground states
-
Now Playing: USS Nimitz to remain in Middle East amid Iranian threats
-
Now Playing: Georgia Sec. of State discusses phone call with Trump about election results
-
Now Playing: Trump pressures top GA election official to 'find' more votes in leaked audio
-
Now Playing: Recording reveals Trump pressuring Georgia secretary of state to overturn election
-
Now Playing: 'The American people's votes will be respected': Chris Christie
-
Now Playing: Georgia’s Secretary of State discusses Senate runoff election