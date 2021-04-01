Transcript for Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan on president’s phone call: 'I was disappointed'

The voices as some other voters there in Georgia in these 20 senate ran off runoff races and for more on that. And I'm that recording a president trump pushing Georges and their state to quote find getting the votes and overturn their certified election. We're happy to be joined by Georgia's Republican lieutenant governor Jeff Duncan. Lieutenant governor thanks very much for being with the judges want to get your thoughts look we all heard it some of us have delved into the full hour long. Recording of the president's phone call with dust and their state rations for gore was your reaction when you heard that coming from the president. I was disappointed. I don't think there's any other way to describe it from my perspective when I first heard it. First heard about it and then actually put my years on at this point is for sure can't imagine anybody in the president's team with thought that was a good idea. But it is what it is it's another blow to us here in Georgia another distraction but certainly. Kelly left for David Perdue continue to work hard and then hopefully we've got enough Republicans can push through this and and show up tomorrow and I get them across finish lines. Well let me delve into that just a little bit this distraction that the president has been. Really calling into question the integrity of the entire election system in Georgia and other states and so you mentioned it as a distraction what kind of impact do you think this phone calls gonna happen. On Republicans who have might be disheartened by that Joseph Biden's victory there and now confused by everything hearing on social media and from the president of the United States. Well I'd I do think it it you know who's gonna have a negative impact on hopefully it's not that the beginning it's gonna change the outcome of the election it and we can continue to push forward. But it's a continued narrative where you know certain some Republicans including the president have just decided to. To use of misinformation in the election fraud. You know conspiracy theories as as an excuse and quite honestly I don't think it helps a short term. Certainly doesn't help us long term as we try to figure out what went right the last four years and what can we improve on. In a GOP 2.0. And so look we're just gonna have to keep keep go to work. Got 36 more hours or roughly and I'm certainly gonna spend all that time trying to get voters to show for to vote for telling Davis. And elections are always about tomorrow as you say Republican. 2.0. The president is there what are you wanna hear from him tonight he's a great campaigner as he's demonstrate what do you expect to what do you want to hear from him tonight. Well I think if he stays focused on the accomplishments of his administration. And stays focused on the accomplishments of Kelly left for David Perdue is conservative senators. I think we got a great shot to continue to remind enough folks to show up to vote for them to win. That's important all this other you know business and garbage and misinformation is a distraction. It's a sideshow it does nothing is wasted energy. In in the big picture here in so but my hope is that we just spend. They spend their time focusing on talk about their accomplishments. So lieutenant governor of looking at the Georgia code title 21 but the elections section. Chapter two section 604 criminal solicitation to commit election fraud do you think. That responsible law enforcement officials in the state of Georgia should look into this call to see if any of your State's laws were violated. Well I'm certainly not a lawyer and so I'll let them make sure that they investigate all. They although the letter of the law as you just read that when I will tell you as a Republican I do support law enforcement. And I think it's important reminders many folks across America that might have doubts or might have concerns or might have read some of this misinformation. So we've had our law enforcement it along this entire process we've had close certified investigators. By the sector State's office and all Sorgi BIR Georgia bureau of investigators. Work with the signature audit process so we've had law enforcement with us every step of the way I'm proud of their efforts. Even though they got voted for did win I'm proud of the law enforcement efforts here as a Republican the I'm very very proud of that. And let let me ask is it your rising politician in the state of Georgia what what does this say about our democracy what was it say about. The voters that did you are answerable to that you're gonna want to speak to going forward that so many of them. Are we are willing to believe that it's a sham our democracy. See I think this is a great at that point for us as a party. And as a country but a beautiful looking at a to a partisan lens this is a great pivot point for us to go back to the basics. Right we just spent four years validating that an outsider can come in and make big changes in Washington DC. But where we go from here you know where how can we get better at the policy how can we we be more empathetic to those we're trying to bring into the fold. And how we how we change our tone me 280 characters has just been a constant barrage of love love you know just continue continuing to be people down I think we can do better supporting this is a pivot point I think will look back at this time. And see it as an opportunity for us to go from here. Well that's optimistic more conversation. Blessed to quickly maybe I ask you finally so. What should the rest of the countries are looking at what happening in Georgia what should they know about Georgia's election officials and how. How they've handled this presidential election. The job proud to be on the team governor Tim secretary rafters burger ourself for attorney general Chris Carr. And others 159 different counties working together have put on a fair legal election was a perfect I'm I'm certain that's not the case right every state every county. Always has opportunities to make improvements but we have put on a fair legal election. We have worked as hard as we possibly can to validate. Those results and we're gonna do that again tomorrow and certainly I want America. To its suit to be proud of this election I want georgians to be proud of this election. And hopefully we can get through this and they on January 6 seventy twit whichever day all the final results are tabulated we call wake up and turn the page and move on from here. Well let's hope Jeff Duncan the lieutenant governor of the state of Georgia thanks very much and good luck to you. Thank you sir.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.