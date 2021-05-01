Transcript for Georgia Senate candidate Ossoff: ‘Make a plan to vote and be apart of history’

It's Election Day in Georgia were to run offs will decide which party controls the US senate. President trump is urging georgians to get out and vote for Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler on Twitter. But I'll over at a rally last night he was more focused on his own election loss repeating false claims that Republican election officials in Georgia. Have debunked ABC's Alan Lopez joins me now from Atlanta. With more Allen where things stand right now in these races in Georgia. Yet fans tell us festive theme here at this polling location a club in county it is the largest county in the state. And polls are virtually tied Democrats have failed in hind numbers in early voting especially in vote by mail. And Democrat Joseph not felt visited a polling location today. There's going at it day. Georgia voters have never had more power they have right now today to make history. As so if you are still. Awaiting. That trip to the polls if you still haven't gone in cast your ballot if you're in Georgia right now. Make a plan to vote as long as you're there by 7 PM your vote will be counted and you can be part of history. Ballot on GMA great did gate he also spoke at a polling location. Here nearby in Oakland County. And it's also important to point out that Republicans still up in high numbers on Election Day but it would be the eighth until we count the final results and Alan we didn't hear the music playing in the background what are you hearing from voters there on the ground with the vibe like there today. Why can tell you that it is sadly back then Kendall for the doors even opened here there are more than a dozen people waiting in line. A lot of voters staying. That they are just happy to be able to vote in the special election. An eighty so important for them to turn out safe not only because it they received a like myself a kind of tax phone calls and mail. But just because they believe it is especially important now thankful it. I just those my civic duty it's. So let my voice be heard I hope that people just see how how much is how Fortis of vote and an ever single action and I think that's. That's been the statements so far is that. You know elections are born they matter and to form for Iran's voice be heard. Georgians understand that that this stakes here are high already more than three million people voting are headed today. That is double early turnout from 23. Diane and I Ellen look the spores in Atlanta thanks Alan.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.