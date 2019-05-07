Transcript for 'God Bless the USA' singer shares what it means to be a patriot

Here it in music form this weekend the National Anthem America the beautiful likely. To be among those songs played another popular somewhere else you know god bless the USA it's been a hit for 35 years a lot of trump routes. Absolutely and its online against Kindle app on their feet and singing and have popular song by Lee Greenwood who is also trump supporter obviously country music star he's on the road touring for the fourth but we caught up with him. Out in Nashville yesterday took time to talk to us about his song about this difference between patriotism and nationalism. In his message to all of us. And a fourth of July. Well like. I certainly wrote god bless US aid to be timeless first of all. It it I think it resonates with a blue collar rademan New York. Or are Los Angeles are in Kansas Texas I mean that if the people are all very much the same even though are mixed culture course you can't predict crisis. And when crisis comes people want to find something for security. It just turned out that god bless USA waste and more. Moderate and from then god bless America America the beautiful I mean all songs that I have in my American patriots Sheehy who like who I listened to when I was a kid. And I think people just reached out for something that was more modern and spoke more clearly to the needs of unity. When you talk about nationalism it sounds like it's it's at it's a blend of all Americans together. Patriotism isn't something you're willing to give your life for and are to be a patriot have to believe in the country have to believe that we're the greatest country on earth. And a course this is our home. And people always have to be proud of their home.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.