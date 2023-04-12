GOP leader calls 'Tennessee 3' gun protest 'an insult to the institution'

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with Rep. Mark Cochran about the three Tennessee lawmakers at the center of an expulsion vote and his views on them taking over the floor to protest for gun reform.

April 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live