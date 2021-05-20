Transcript for GOP leader Kevin McCarthy downplays Republican votes for Jan. 6 commission

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is reacting after 35 Republicans voted in favor of a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection. McCarthy and other Republican leaders advocated against the commission but he downplayed the defections saying he thought the number of Republicans in favor would actually be higher. He also calls a commission just a lot of politics a sprint chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Kron Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas. For more on this Jonathan I'll start with you later McCarthy shrugged off these Republican votes in favor of the commission is he right about that. Or is this significant especially just a week after Liz Cheney's ouster. I'm. Think he's wrong about this I mean think about it this was a vote. Date Kevin McCarthy the Republican leader in the house came out against. That the number two Republican in the house Steve's goalies who runs the so called whip operation those of the people. That go out and tell Republicans. What the leadership wants them to vote on a given issue. By day he announced publicly that they would be whipping the vote against this bill. Deal leader in the in the senate Mitch McConnell. Odd hours before the vote in a clear signal to his colleagues in the house said that he was opposed to this bill creating commission and finally. Donald Trump from his part shot now he's up at his club been in bad mr. New Jersey he put out a very strongly worded statement. Saying that the commission. What are they did they could doubt that house in the senate should not create this commission. So you have the entirety of the Republican leadership coming out coming out quite forcefully. Against this and 35 Republicans. Vote in favor of it anyway so I think this was quite. Us a strong showing some minority no question of the Republicans and house but the fact that 35. Including by the way all ten who voted to impeach Donald Trump. But 25 others as well. Really shows that there is discontent. Among Republicans about their leadership structure on this. And there is still more to be learned about out. The events Pierre I saw today. That the Justice Department is unsealed charging as another member of the oath keepers militia group. In connection. To the attack on the capital so. What's going on with his investigation with the latest. But Terry in the investigation keeps yielding more and more arrests we're now up to 400 plus and county. How many people reach the capital were inside the capitol. Many of them were attacking police that has been the primary focus of law enforcement is to focus on those people who harm police. And Terry that the images that we've seen her only gotten worse over time in terms of the videos. The body cam videos of some of the DC police offices in terms of what they encountered what many of them are calling a medieval hand to hand combat fight. With these insurrection has the Justice Department continues a look at. How many of these people were planning beforehand how many of them coordinated. Beforehand. The central question that we still. Don't yet have all the answers to is. Where did the funding comes from this house centralize was it those are questions that we still await the answers to. And Pierre quick follow because polls show a lot of Republicans believe this very high percent of Republicans tell the posters that they think it was. And T thought guys lot of empty for about members in those 400 arrests. Well the the FBI. Has said they found zero. Zero. Number of and keep members playing any kind of significant role. In what happened love. Sometimes you have to believe you lionized OK you know there were people in there who clearly had trump. Gear are they identify would present they walked directly from his events to. The capital it just is what it is Terry. And Jonathan. And House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy actually pointed to the Justice Department investigation appears talking about into Senate Committees who are looking into the capital siege of setter. To essentially say that this new commission that the house voted on is unnecessary because this work is already being done. Does it point Sarah what what kind of a battle does this bill await in the senate. Oh well he does have a point there are multiple investigations. Under way this is holding its Mitch McConnell is also said Mitch McConnell. Who was very to racked. After. January 6 and even after the of the impeachment trial in the senate that he believes that cultural was directly responsible for what happened on January 6 so. You know McConnell is not exactly trump apologist. When McConnell has said. Is exactly that the point you raise in the point that McCarthy is raise is that there will be investigations this does not. Close off investigations that are active and ongoing ended January sex the criminal investigation that peers reported so extensively on. But also while you know multiple congressional committees. By AA investigating this as well. That you that said there is something important symbolically. About the creation of public commission. That is independent of the congress. By the it is staff to do you know being in in a completely bipartisan way which congressional committees are or waited one way or the other. In this case now weighted to the Democrats this would have been. Can be the exact even number of Democrats and Republicans and you know we don't know who would be appointed to this but presumably these would be elder statesman I thought that one inch thing idea. Would be to make this side chaired. For instance by Al Gore and make the vice chair Dick Cheney could have two elder statesman not Democrat or Republican. Who actually had sat in that chair on. January 6 during the previous side occasions as vice president in the county of the electoral votes. A bipartisan commission of its. Its status in the sanity. It's it's a happy lift because. You of course need us sixty votes to pass a sentence he would need ten. Of the fifty Republican senators to defy their leadership and a percentage basis it would be even greater. Number then did what that it defied Kevin McCarthy in the house and when McConnell dead set against it and all are members of the Denton of the Senate Leadership dead set against it. It certainly an uphill battle alive but I why wouldn't I wouldn't say it's impossible that it would pass. But it's unlikely. It sure looks as you say like an uphill battle there. Jonathan Karl thanks very much fear is gonna stick around from a direct shift gears to buy another one have. Appears expertise that's a subject of of police reform next Tuesday marks the one year anniversary. Of the murder of George Floyd in minutes in Minnesota congress has been negotiating. A police reform bill named for George flick for months now and congress appears unlikely to reach a deal by that anniversary next week House Speaker Nancy Pelosi downplayed the significance of the date she's saying. And she got timetable person an important thing is that the bill will happen so Pierre. Even working on ABC news investigation. With our own stations about racial disparities in police departments across the country fascinating project would have you found. But Terry we looked dead. 100 of the nation's biggest. Area's metropolitan areas if you will. And we found that that in 99 of them the police. Forces and the nut offices did not reflect the diversity in. Their communities. In other words. The percentage of white officers exceeded that of the population. In those areas. In six of the new 100 communities that we looked dead areas that we looked at. Nine out of ten police offices in those communities were white. Wow. Well this may be an obvious question but how how do you think that disparity. A facts that the trust and and the communities as a whole. Laying in there in this policing. But we talked to some officers and and people and experts in doing. This research and one of the things they they talked about. Is that look. The when people see. Folks that reflect themselves. There's always a comfort level many times there is not saying that. You know black officers are automatically going to treat black citizens any differently. But there is some data that we found that suggests that. The diversity of the police departments may have an impact or arrest rates in. In the communities that we looked at that had eight higher percentage or roughly 90% of the police force is being. Hawaii. We found that black people were five times more likely to be arrested than their white counterparts. And that the communities were the police officers wore roughly 50%. Or at least 50% of the population. They were black people were two times more likely to be arrested them their white counterparts. So that cut that number by. More than half Terry so if it was is it interesting story. That we've been working on and I think the importance of it is that we're trying to. With some of these studies. Peel back the layers. And get beyond the rhetoric and look at it actual data to tell us okay who's policing whom. And it is seen if that you know has any impact and I tell you last year when the studies cities that we did that. I'm still a struck by is that we looked at 800 communities. 800 localities that report to the FBI Terry. And and in those 800 communities African Americans were five times more likely to be arrested there in their white counterparts. In 250 of those communities those areas. They were ten times more likely. To be arrested and a white counterparts now summit that you can't explain by certain high crime areas but not Oliver Terry. That is striking work there and you can find it on our web site and elsewhere. More on this investigation by our Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas thanks very much.

