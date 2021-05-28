Transcript for GOP senators kill Jan. 6 commission

This vote has made it official. Donald Trump's big lie has now fully enveloped the Republican Party. Trumps big lie is now the defining principle. Of was once the Party of Lincoln. House Republicans can't congresswoman Cheney for the crime of telling the truth at Joseph Biden as president. Republican state legislatures seizing on the big lie are conducting the greatest assault on voting rights since the beginning of Jim Crow. Republicans in both chambers. Are trying to rewrite history. And claim that January 6 was just a peaceful protest. That got a little out of hand. And now this a partisan blockade. Of a simple independent. Bipartisan. Commission. I've heard all the excuses why Republicans are opposing this bill is too early goes on too long it's not needed. Almost all of these excuses are meritless. And more invented in the past two weeks. We all know what's going on here senate Republicans chose to defend a big lie. Because they believe anything that might upset Donald Trump could hurt them politically. We've all lived through the Har as of January 6. I was no further than thirty feet from those white supremacist hooligans. To my Republican colleagues remember that day. To my Republican colleagues remember this savage mob calling for the execution. Of Mike Pence. The makeshift gallows. Outside the capital. Men with bulletproof vests and zip ties breaking into the senate gallery. And rifling through your desks. Police officers crushed. Between doorways. Shame on the Republican party for trying to sweep the horrors of that day under the road because they're afraid of Donald Trump.

