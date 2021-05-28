-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Republicans expected to block Jan. 6 commission in Senate
-
Now Playing: Battle in Senate for Jan. 6 commission
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Biden calls for rebuilding economy 'from the bottom up'
-
Now Playing: Senate Republicans set to block Jan. 6 commission bill
-
Now Playing: White House economist responds to GOP infrastructure counteroffer
-
Now Playing: Biden touts economic recovery, pushes for investment in infrastructure
-
Now Playing: Senator hopes Congress takes bipartisan action following San Jose shooting
-
Now Playing: US warns of further action against Ethiopia, Eritrea
-
Now Playing: Senate Republicans unveil counteroffer on Biden infrastructure plan
-
Now Playing: Biden orders inquiry into origins of COVID
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, May 26, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 26, 2021
-
Now Playing: Gun control stalemate on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: Former prosecutor: ‘Complete nonsense’ to say Trump probe is a witch hunt
-
Now Playing: Biden calls for further investigation into COVID-19 origins
-
Now Playing: White House monitoring San Jose shooting, points to 'epidemic of gun violence'
-
Now Playing: ‘This is a Republican backed recall’: Gov. Gavin Newsom
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Half of American adults now fully vaccinated
-
Now Playing: GOP condemns Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments about masks