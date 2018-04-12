GOP senators: Saudi prince involved in Khashoggi murder

More
After a briefing by the CIA director, GOP senators say it's likely the Saudi crown prince is guilty of the journalist's murder, and mourners visit the Capitol to pay respects to George H.W. Bush.
23:39 | 12/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for GOP senators: Saudi prince involved in Khashoggi murder

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59609676,"title":"GOP senators: Saudi prince involved in Khashoggi murder","duration":"23:39","description":"After a briefing by the CIA director, GOP senators say it's likely the Saudi crown prince is guilty of the journalist's murder, and mourners visit the Capitol to pay respects to George H.W. Bush.","url":"/Politics/video/gop-senators-saudi-prince-involved-khashoggi-murder-59609676","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.