GOP takes Senate majority and eye unified power with Trump

The GOP has clinched control of the Senate and eye the House as final results from the 2024 election trickle in.

November 6, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live