‘The government should stay out of your bedroom’: Sen. Maria Cantwell

ABC News’ Trevor Ault spoke with Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell on the fallout from the overturning of Roe v. Wade and how it may impact voters for this fall’s midterms.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live