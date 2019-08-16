Greenland responds to reported Trump interest

More
A recent media report has surfaced claiming President Trump expressed interests on buying Greenland.
0:59 | 08/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Greenland responds to reported Trump interest
I. Yeah. Okay. Oh I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:59","description":"A recent media report has surfaced claiming President Trump expressed interests on buying Greenland.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"65020548","title":"Greenland responds to reported Trump interest","url":"/Politics/video/greenland-responds-reported-trump-interest-65020548"}