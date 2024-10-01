Gun violence conversation turns personal at VP debate

Walz said his 17-year-old son, Gus, witnessed a shooting in a community center and spoke about how meeting with the parents of Sandy Hook victims impacted his views on banning assault weapons.

October 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live