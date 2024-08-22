Harris' family talk about 'extraordinary' Kamala at the DNC

Several members of Harris' family, including stepdaughter Ella Emhoff and niece Meena Harris, addressed the Democratic National Convention.

August 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live