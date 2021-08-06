Transcript for Harris meets with Mexican president in 1st foreign visit

This afternoon vice president come away Harris is in Mexico City on day two of her first foreign trip since taking office sitting down with Mexican president Lopez over the war. As the US tries to combat the migrant crisis on the southern border. There is no question that the country of Mexico and the United States understand that we share a border. We have familial relationship. Today was about strengthening that relationship here is has been tapped by president Biden to tackle the root cause of these illegal crossings. Nearly 750000. People have been arrested since October. Levels not seen in decades. Immigrants seeking refuge at the southern border have increased steadily since April 20/20 but accelerated under Biden who scrapped many of Donald Trump's hardline policies in Guatemala yesterday here is delivered this warning to anyone considering the dangerous journey. Do not come. Do not come. The United States will continue to enforce our laws and secure. Our border. Harris promised the US wolf fight violence and corruption but that could take years Republicans have also criticized president Biden and here is for not visiting the border themselves but the Biden administration claims it still dealing with the legacy of Trump's border policies according to a new report more than 3900 children were separated from their families under the controversial zero tolerance policy. Far more than previously known. And more than 2000 kids is still haven't been reunited. With their families just 58 are currently in the process of being reunited. That report also showed the parents of 391. Children have still yet to be contacted. And their reunification status is still unknown. Alex for Shay ABC news Washington.

