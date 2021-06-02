Harsh reality faced by mom-and-pop landlords across the nation

More
ABC News' Trevor Ault reports on landlords struggling to survive as tenants fall behind on rent.
5:31 | 02/06/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Harsh reality faced by mom-and-pop landlords across the nation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:31","description":"ABC News' Trevor Ault reports on landlords struggling to survive as tenants fall behind on rent.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"75719041","title":"Harsh reality faced by mom-and-pop landlords across the nation","url":"/Politics/video/harsh-reality-faced-mom-pop-landlords-nation-75719041"}