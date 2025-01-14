Altadena resident describes moment neighbors saved her home from burning down

Altadena resident Alexa Youssefian describes having to evacuate her neighborhood and how her home miraculously survived the Eaton Fire in Los Angeles.

January 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live