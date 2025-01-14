Ice and snow cause massive pileup in Indiana

At least 15 vehicles were involved in Tuesday's chain-reaction crash, which closed part of US-20, after drivers had to deal with slick roads and low visibility. No serious injuries were reported.

January 14, 2025

