Transcript for ‘Go home. We love you’: Trump to protesters

I know your pain. I know you hurt. We had an election. That was stolen from us it was a landslide election and everyone knows it especially the other side. But you have to go home now we have to have peace we have to have laud auto we have to respect our great. People who log daughter we don't want anybody heard it's a very tough period of time there's never been a time like this where. Such a thing happened to where they could take it away from all of us from me from you from our country. This was a fraudulent election. But we can't play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home we love you you're very special. You've seen what happens to you see the way others are treated better. So bad and so we've all. I know how you feel. But go home and go home it peace.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.