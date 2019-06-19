Transcript for Hope Hicks expected to testify before House panel

But back in Washington former White House communications director hope hicks is set to testify behind closed doors today before the House Judiciary Committee president trump asked directly hicks. Not to answer questions related to her time. As his senior advisor citing executive privilege hicks was one of the president's most trusted aides and her name is frequently. Mentioned in the Moeller. Port acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan unexpectedly withdrew from the confirmation process. Amid reports of a volatile family history back in 2010 Shanahan and his then wife reportedly accused each other up domestic violence. He had a bloody nose and she was arrested a year later their seventeen year old son was arrested accused of attacking his mother with a baseball bat. Jenna and said he's stepping down because he didn't want his children to relive a traumatic chapter in their lives.

