House passes bill to bump stimulus checks to $2,000, fate lies in Senate

The House narrowly passed a bill that would increase the amount of money Americans receive in a second round of pandemic relief stimulus payments to $2,000, up from $600.
0:25 | 12/28/20

House passes bill to bump stimulus checks to $2,000, fate lies in Senate
On this boat. They DAR 275. Then days are 134. Two thirds being in the affirmative. The rules suspend it. Bill is passed. And without objection. The motion to reconsider. If made on the table.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

