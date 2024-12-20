House passes two-thirds threshold on bill to avert government shutdown

The House of Representatives passed the two-thirds majority to pass the funding bill to avert a federal shutdown tonight. The bill, which funds the government until March, will head to the Senate.

December 20, 2024

