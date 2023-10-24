House Republicans meet for secret ballot to vote to nominate speaker

Five candidates remain after Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich., and Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, were eliminated in the first votes.

October 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live