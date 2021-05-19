-
Now Playing: House to vote on Jan. 6 commission
-
Now Playing: Battle over Capitol attack commission
-
Now Playing: Bipartisan commission to investigate Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection
-
Now Playing: NY attorney general investigating Trump organization
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Biden tells Israeli PM he expects ‘significant de-escalation’
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Texas governor bans mask mandates
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, May 18, 2021
-
Now Playing: GOP House leader opposes commission to investigate Capitol attack
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Hamas proposes conditional cease-fire
-
Now Playing: President Biden at Ford plant: ‘The future of the auto industry is electric’
-
Now Playing: White House climate adviser: Electric vehicles are the future
-
Now Playing: 2 senators’ bipartisan support to fight military sexual assault
-
Now Playing: Rudy Giuliani's son, Andrew Giuliani, running for governor of New York
-
Now Playing: Former Matt Gaetz associate pleads guilty
-
Now Playing: US reaches 60% of adults with at least 1 dose of vaccine
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Making sense of new mask guidelines
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Flash flooding emergency in Louisiana
-
Now Playing: Biden endorses cease-fire in Middle East amid mounting pressure