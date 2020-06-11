House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she’s confident Joe Biden will become president-elect

More
The speaker also updated the status of the latest coronavirus relief bill.
5:48 | 11/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she’s confident Joe Biden will become president-elect

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:48","description":"The speaker also updated the status of the latest coronavirus relief bill.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"74061123","title":"House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she’s confident Joe Biden will become president-elect","url":"/Politics/video/house-speaker-nancy-pelosi-shes-confident-joe-biden-74061123"}