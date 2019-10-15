Transcript for 1-on-1 with Hunter Biden

First we start with an ABC news exclusive an exclusive sit down. With Hunter Biden he's the son. Of former vice president Joseph Biden and 20/20. Hopeful so Connor has become a key figure in the house impeachment inquiry. Against president trump asking the Ukrainian president to investigate Hunter Biden and his father. It's safe to say Hunter Biden never expected to be in this position our Amy robot sat down with Connor at his home in Los Angeles. Where no questions were off limits including ones about his foreign business dealings that have been the target of attacks by president trumps a let's take a listen. Biden. And his son. Part stone called proactive. The president has been on a Rampage accusing 49 year old Biden of improperly profiting on business interest in Ukraine. While his father was vice president and the point person on Ukraine. Taking his seat on the board at 50000 a month with the gas company called for a reason which had been accused of corruption leading to that now infamous phone call in July. When president trump asked Ukrainian president. Awful lot and here's a Lansky to investigate the Biden's no evidence of illegal wound doing has been found against either one. I want to get to the hearted did you. And your father ever discussed different. Now as I said only time was after Anthony's account in wasn't it discusses and anyway there's no but it is no we never did your dad that I hope you know doing hoping I was doing it I do it and I said I do and that was little it into the discussion lot. Because might as vice president the United States is Little League nothing as young man or as a full grown adult in that. My father in some way has had influence over as it does not survive the loyalists when he's that I hope you know doing what did he think you were doing. But he ripped the press reports I joined work breeze which was eight Ukrainian natural gas company. And there's been pretty well a lot of misinformation. About me now apparently that nobody buys that but advises ideas that I was unqualified to be on the board what were your qualifications to be on the board ever so well I was vice chairman of the board of contract worth five years I was the chairman of the power of the UN World Food Program I was a lawyer for boys shall reflect certainly than most prestigious law firms in the world you didn't have any extensive knowledge about natural gas for Ukraine itself. No but I think that I had as much knowledge anybody else who was on the board. Pay now or in the list you gave me the reasons why your on that what you did not list the fact of the son of course. Not that we'll exactly. I think that it is impossible for me to be on any of the board's adjustments and without saying and song of the vice president in states you're paid 50000 dollars a month. For your position look at our practices and one thing that I don't have produce it here openly Kahuna as it relates to how much money and me economy could Dieter didn't. But it's often report it if your last name wasn't Biden do you think you have been asked to be on the board robberies. I don't know. I don't know probably not I don't think that there's a lot of things that would happen in my life that that if my last name was and why did you leave the board. In April to five near term. Any chance Nazi hunters and what I think is pretty high school. This is your opportunity to see why. Well because this is what becomes a distraction because I have to sit here and answer these questions and so that's why are committed that I won't serve on any words or I won't work. Directly for any foreign entities when my dad because president. Do you think that should be a rule across the board or any administration now look that's the role that I'm gonna here tips do you regret being on the board to begin. Well I don't regret being on the border what I regret is not taking into account that there would be. I Rudy Giuliani. And a and president of United States that would be listening to these. These ridiculous conspiracy idea which has again been completely people and fight every war and eat healthily. Look we are thinking how can that not cross your mind you wouldn't I'll just a little bit like. Maybe this isn't a good idea to go and sit on the board like you said the union company. I ticket I said you in retrospect I rest of my judgment you never never never thought. This might not you know what I'm a human. You know what didn't make a mistake well maybe in the indeed in the grand scheme of things yet but I'd make a mistake based upon some on that ethical. Absolutely. Sky. It started. Also on Trump's list of accusations against Hunter Biden that hunter flew on air force two with his father during an official government trip to China in 2013. Leveraging that connection for financial gain in an investment deal with Chinese businessmen Jonathan Lee. The president has repeatedly sent that you receive one point five. Billion dollars from China despite no experience in for no apparent reason obviously fact checkers. Have said that that is not sure this is really has no. Basis in fact in anyway I have you received any money from not this is stealing them at all elements that want to. Definitely not one went. It's crazy they feel like they have the places to go out and say whatever that appeals to me like living in them some kind of Alice in Wonderland. Where. Europe on the real world and then you fall down the rabbit hole and you know the president has Cheshire cat asking questions about crazy things that did don't have bear any resemblance to the reality. Anything. The has to do with me. And so. If if there's here's the answer no it repeatedly with equipment billion dollars the end. If they had. I would not be doing this in the treatment. But we saw you there. In those photos getting off of air force two with your daughter writers thought I was Larry my dad with the and I went there because like to honor was on the trip to be did you talk about or your deal with China not a twelve hour flight over whom of course. That never came well. Your father did shake hands with mr. either current in the audience. I don't remember but probably in I hope so I hope we did is my friend actually ever. For almost thirteen years you just make and it does and it is our extensively Amy. Whether I'm in New York or whether I'm in Washington DC a friend in the business says he's in the hotel. In my dicing. Is it inappropriate for me to have coffee with them that need anything was not a mistake it was not a 100%. All right so you can see the rest of that interview on world news tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.