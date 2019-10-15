-
Now Playing: ‘The View’ reacts to Hunter Biden speaking out
-
Now Playing: Hunter Biden on relationship with his dad, addiction battle
-
Now Playing: Dayton mayor talks top concerns ahead of Democratic debate
-
Now Playing: Community partners fight Ohio's opioid epidemic
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 with Hunter Biden
-
Now Playing: Hoyo's Kitchen 'opens window to Africa' in central Ohio
-
Now Playing: Rudy Giuliani says he won't comply with congressional subpoena
-
Now Playing: Kids weigh in on politics
-
Now Playing: A look at the 4th Democratic presidential debate
-
Now Playing: Spotlight on Rudy Giuliani in impeachment inquiry
-
Now Playing: Impeachment expected to be topic at Dem debate
-
Now Playing: Hunter Biden defends ethics of foreign ventures
-
Now Playing: Ex-White House aide testifies in impeachment inquiry
-
Now Playing: US troops hunker down as large armies prepare to face off in Syria
-
Now Playing: Trump’s former Russia adviser to testify in impeachment inquiry
-
Now Playing: Trump to authorize sanctions on Turkey
-
Now Playing: Democratic Presidential Debate to be held in Ohio
-
Now Playing: Trump tweets about fighting in Syria
-
Now Playing: Fiona Hill testifies on Capitol Hill