'I'll be there': Elizabeth Warren on possible impeachment trial

More
"I took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States,” Senator Warren said about balancing impeachment proceedings with her presidential campaign.
0:55 | 10/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'I'll be there': Elizabeth Warren on possible impeachment trial
Something is more important politics. I took. To uphold the constitution. Nine states and that's what this. Solemn. Donald Trump thinks it's along the constitution sets of its hand at which the proceedings. It is Congress's. Responsibility. To hold. We've failed to do them all worth it and don't show. Quickly want and that's what if anything this summer when he was called out on Easton breaking. Won't evidently was trying. Refusing to cooperate with the investigation. And the documents that they need to investigated have. Softly.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:55","description":"\"I took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States,” Senator Warren said about balancing impeachment proceedings with her presidential campaign. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"66622005","title":"'I'll be there': Elizabeth Warren on possible impeachment trial","url":"/Politics/video/ill-elizabeth-warren-impeachment-trial-66622005"}