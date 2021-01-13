Transcript for Impeachment debate key moments

The impeachment of president Donald Trump now reporting chief anchored George Stephanopoulos. Good afternoon we are back on the air because impeachment debate has now begun chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and I think John Adler has just introduced a resolution trust me. CNN. Article of impeachment exhibited an IP House of Representatives of the United States of America. In the name of itself and of the people of the United States of America against Donald John trump. President of the United States of America and maintenance and support of his impeachment against him for high crimes and misdemeanors. When people were barging through these doors. Breaking the windows. Would weapons. Armed. Pipe bombs. Coming here to harm all of you who. To harm the speaker. To harm the senate. Let me ask your question. What do you think they would have done. If they had gotten him. What do you think they would have done to you. And who do you think sent them here. The president bears responsibility. For Wednesday's attack on congress by mob riders. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding. These facts require immediate action the president from. Except to shared responsibility. Quell the brewing unrest. And ensure president elect Biden is able to successfully. Begin his term. These articles of impeachment are flawed. But I will not use process as an excuse. There is no excuse for president Trump's actions. The president took an oath to defend the constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. Last week there was a domestic threat at the door of the capital. And he did nothing to stop it. If we fail to remove a white supremacist president who incited a white supremacist insurrection. Is communities like Missouri's first district does suffer the most. The one hunted a seventeenth congress must understand that we have a mandate to legislate in defense of black glass the first step in that process is to root out. White supremacy starting with impeaching the white supremacists in chief. Madam speaker. I've seen the dark evil a political violence firsthand. And it needs to stop. But all of us need to be unequivocal. In calling it out every single time we see it. Not just when it comes from the other side of the dial. I oppose this rush to impeachment. Brought forward without a single hearing. And by the way the senate will not even take this up until. President trump is out of office. So let's keep that in mind it will only serve to further does not divide a nation that is calling out for healing. The eye care to 32. They may share 197. Through to resolution is adopted without objection the motion to reconsider is laid upon because. Table. It has pass the gavel has fallen. Two and 32 yes votes for the impeachment. Donald gentlemen. Just extraordinary it is happened twice now to president trump.

