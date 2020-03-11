Transcript for Inside the mail-in ballot counting process for the 2020 election

Good morning everyone I'm Diane is NATO at ABC headquarters in new York and here's another live look at Philadelphia where election voters are busy counting those votes. Something that will continue all day long in let's go back to Devin Dwyer in DC was an inside look. At the ballot counting process at the board of elections warehouse DeVon what's this scene like there and how does the ballot counting process work. Paid I had yet the great county is under way across the country right now you know 33 states don't begin counting their mail ballots. Until Election Day so you can imagine over a hundred million mail ballots. And early votes this year it is a tall order and we are inside the DC board of election headquarters where as you can see behind me. They are starting to processing count these mail ballots by the thousands. This is called be scanning and sorting machine this is sort of the first stop when your mail ballot comes and this is something you would see. In most states around the country you see this election official here. Putting the ballots through there automatically entered into the system and their sordid by war. And then the next step Diana's every single mail ballot in every state in the country has to be verified. Elections officials here are taking a look at the signatures. To make sure that you want when you say you are when you send in that ballot they're comparing this signature on the ballot. To a signature on file from C a driver's license. Or your election registration form once your ballot is been verified. And they double check that signature. This is the extraction process going on behind me you see the dozens. Elections officials here beginning to open those envelopes they take the secrecy envelope. Hot off and they start to unfold the actual ballots to be counted. As you can imagine very labor intensive processes is going to be going on all day becoming their goal is to get through all these ballots today as many as they can. Hot and finally over here in the corners where you see the ballots have you later. Once the ballots are all unfolded there run through an electronic machine that is not connected to the Internet it's. Secure in now way it has its own server and those data. I've been tabulated and sent back to election headquarters at this year Diane this process right here. Front and center more than ever before because so many Americans have actually mailed in their ballots as we've been talking about. It's amazing to get a behind the scenes look at it all that and we talk about it so much of sometimes you don't really think about how it all actually happens step by step. What are some potential issues that people are concerned about and how does the board of elections. I try to either prevent them from happening wore combat them if they do. While the most common mistake Diane is actually missing the mail ballot deadline. And I got to tell you if you're one of those several million voters today at all parts of the country that still have your mail ballot in your possession. Do not mail it take it to at a podium place today. It's too late to send it and that's the biggest mistake the second biggest mistake is forgetting to sign your mail ballot. Remember each of Vietnam Billups right here are signed by real border and we showed you how that verification process. Actually takes place that's the critical step the third must come mistake is a mismatch is simply too sloppy with that signature and so it gets flagged. Most states give you a chance to fix that Diane but you gotta be paying attention. But if you get a notice from your state election department respond to that immediately because the window to fix a mail ballot mistake is very small after today. And then what's the time line up for all of these ballots to get counted when do we have. Is their idea of what we'll have the results or at least a good idea of what the result this. Yeah I you know birth a little bit by state depending upon their processes. In fact just six states Wisconsin Pennsylvania you saw the live picture there. By law they can't even begin processing the ballots akin to begin opening the balance. Until today so you can imagine that that's gonna delay things and getting results in Pennsylvania one of the reasons why won't our focus on ethnic so closely. But all states are subjected to withhold a safe harbor deadline they need to certify the results by December 8. So the rush is on about one month time to get all these things counted get all the kinks out given certified. And get him posted. It's going to be a long process it's a long process every year Diane and so another reminder today. All of us need a little bit of patience as we going to tonight expecting those official results it. We will try to stay patient ABC news senior Washington reporter Devin Dwyer. Encouraging us to be on our best behavior thanks DeVon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.