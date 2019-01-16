Transcript for Inside the White House

I am Karen Travers let's go you sign my it's. Come administration is now projecting that the government shutdown could inflict more significant damage in the US economy. Than previously estimated economists here at the White House have doubled their projections over how much economic growth. Is being lost each week that this partial shutdown continues. The council of economic advisors has put out an analysis that suggests that the shutdown could significantly impact an economic growth. And possibly send the US economy into contraction from Karen Travers at the White House you're watching ABC news.

