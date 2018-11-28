Transcript for Ivanka Trump, Tim Cook discuss collaborating to train new workforce

So this is the second. Two or at school. From which it's. We are working together on the workforce initiative on. Which we think it's so critical and so. Could that we've been working would wilder for three years that we work with while for a long time. But the things that she's leading to retrain American workers to insure that in the future. The skills that people are building a really skills needed by the work with the picture are so critically important for America. And I couldn't be happier and it worked go. It's really. It's really great any notice in this classroom mertz not really classroom and studio. That theirs and their teacher there's a mental. And so what what what difference does it make it makes the learning process for students for differently. Because in a classroom where there's a million more people can it a different way. And this is this is why we all learn things at different rates this mind you further and we disagreement. An instant that what that miles is you can push the person who's learning faster on to building the other the next extreme scale right. And then that person needs a little more help can devote more. And the iPad gives the ability of the mentor. Two discover. Where people are on that spectrum. And at this school and the leadership of the school is just such an incredible job. Threatened war. And this is how what it is so exciting as a harness and a technology. Yeah junction. When it incredible educators. To create just eight really personal. Earnings. So how do you leverage technology how you prepare students for for a world where digital literacy is is absolutely critical at the same time. And enable them to them that parents need. And cannot cut our classrooms K through twelve. But realistically how can we disrupt education benefits in the mid to late career work her needs to learn skills. Because he or she is at risk of losing their jobs automation where reference for carrying. Our second graders tube be able to try and modern economy upon graduation you sir. This is how we have to be thinking. Education accounts containing violating team to skills and you know that our economy youths.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.