Transcript for Ivanka Trump touts accomplishments in 1st year of WGDP initiative

Today I am honored that we come together to celebrate the one year anniversary. The women's global development and prosperity initiative also known as WG DP. Anniversaries like this allow us an opportunity to highlight the incredible work that's been done by all of you in your teens sitting around this table. I also sent Nichols to drive us into the future. Where especially excited to announce the state department's new role as lead coordinating agency. Working to support the White House's continued direction on policy. The State Department as the secretary noted will establish a dedicated team to work on WG DP under. That we will be introducing bipartisan. Legislation in the senate to promote the in power meant. Development and prosperity of women globally. Aptly named in the WG DP act. This legislation that would permanently authorized that you GDP and established women's economic empowerment as a core asset. Of the United States foreign policy. In line with the president's own national security strategy. The women's global development and prosperity act also permanently elevate his efforts at the State Department by establishing for the first time ever. In legislation. And office of women's and Carmen led by an ambassador at large. Since the Bush Administration there have been and continuous efforts to try to codify the role of women as a foreign policy priority. This White House looks forward to working closely with congress in passing Debbie GDP legislation. And realizing this long overdue go. To put all of this in a little bit of contacts last February the president signed a national security presidential memorandum to officially launched a view GDP. WG DP is the first ever all of government coordinated approach to women's economic and Carmen across the agency's. This and asked PM also established an ambitious goal. Of reaching fifty million women across the developing world by 20/20 five. Today we will release the first annual WG DP report in front of everyone's bank. Beyond excited to be able to announce that we have reached. Over twelve. Million. Women. In the last year alone. All of this through innovative new programs and projects across all three of the WG DP pillars. Under pillar one we are advancing workforce development and vocational education for women. By equipping them with the necessary skills to secure jobs and their local economies and to enhance the productivity of the work that they are doing. We have launched programs like women can act to call. For solutions to improve women's participation in everyday life I knew deeply changing the way women and girls access and use technology. Through this program US spanky has awarded over two point nine million dollars. 212 grants he is working to bridge the digital gender divide in their countries. In pillar to we're empowering women to succeed as entrepreneur arms. We know that women owned or women run businesses make up a third of small to medium sized enterprises in emerging markets. Yet some of the greatest obstacles to growth include insufficient. Access to capital mantra ships and trading markets. Three initiatives launched by this administration such as the WG DP to X challenge we galvanize the rest of the G-7 nations to join us. In committing three billion dollars to the world's women. And through the World Bank women's entrepreneur or finance initiative which the United States as a founding member of otherwise known as we find we have mobilized. More than two point six billion dollars to date. From fourteen separate countries. This weekend I will travel with ambassador curry. World Bank. President David now passed an IMF managing director crystalline and Georgina to that we fight summit and to buy. With the help of many in this room we're making historic progress on closing the gender credit cap. Empowering women doctor Norris to create jobs in our communities. And growth in their economies. Finally and very importantly may be the most important my. Pillar three recognize it is the central role. A legal brand mark that enables women to thrive. By eliminating legal and societal barriers that prevent women from fully participating in the economy. Today in ninety countries around the world they're still laws on the books. That restrict women's ability to working same jobs in sectors this man often times the predominant industries in those countries and communities. In 75 countries there's at least one law that prohibits women from owning managing. Or inheriting property. We can and we must address these this from a turn at Torrey laws and regulations. To that and two of the most significant milestones we have seen in WG BP's first here are that the government to cut to block. And Morocco each amended laws to promote women's economic and Harman after addressing women's property and land rights. We commend those governments for making these and poured in and bold reform. The United States. Stand eager and ready to work with every country willing to take action to address discriminatory legal and regulatory barriers. Hold women back. And impede economic progress. For all. In a landmark report that was also issued today the white house council of economic advisors and thank you. Thomas for being Aron. Estimates that fully addressing the five legal barriers at WG DP. Accessing institution. Building credit owning and managing property traveling freely and removing employment and restrictions. Could increase and Iran. Global GDP. By seven point seven trillion dollars. Eight point 3% it's at. Really amazing report and sweet suggests that everyone take a close look at it. In the coming here we can work to empower millions of women. To lift their families out of poverty to grow the economy's in their country to reduce dependence and to deliver on the promise at greater peace and prosperity. I look forward to working with each of you around this table as we advance this ambitious call.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.