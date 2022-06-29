Jan. 6 committee hearing postponed because of Hurricane Ian

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol postponed Wednesday’s planned hearing because of Hurricane Ian, sources told ABC News’ Katherine Faulders.

